Jail-born Aurora, 18, now on her way to prestigious Harvard

Born in a prison and now a graduate of one of the most prestigious universities in the United States. 18-year-old Aurora Skye Castner proves that even the wildest dreams can be achieved, with humble beginnings but a little help.

On Thursday night, 18 years after she was born in the Galveston County Jail, Aurora graduated third in her class from Conroe High School. Something she doesn’t hide under chairs or benches, by the way. “I was born in prison,” she wrote in her application to Harvard.

Castner’s mother was imprisoned when she gave birth to her daughter. The baby girl was raised by her father, who would raise her alone. His mother has not been a part of his life since his birth. With the help of friends and locals, Aurora is able to fulfill her dream of attending an Ivy League university.

Because the staff at her elementary school introduced her to a mentoring program where adult volunteers have lunch with the young students at least once a week. Then they give advice about goals, fears, and the future. That mentoring relationship continues to thrive today. “I got an essay from her. Her hero was Rosa Parks, her favorite food was Dairy Queen tacos, and she loved to read. I always thought: That sounds like a smart girl,” said Mona Hamby, who was ten Has been a part of Arora’s life since years.

Like Castner, Hamby did not have a mother in his life. When she learned that Arora was born in prison, she knew immediately that the then 8-year-old Arora needed just one lunch a week. Hamby took her to the hairdresser for her first haircut, helped her pick out her first pair of glasses, and even took her to Harvard’s 2022 campus for her first look. “After that visit, I saw her love for the school grow,” Hamby said.

The teenager also got help from other people. She was allowed to go to summer camp for free and received mentorship from a Boston University professor when she applied to Harvard. Castner said, “They helped me tell my story the best way I could.”

Kishore says that he wants to study philosophy and psychology in order to study law in future.