Jail sentence for fair customer who smashed railway bridge with octopus: “I gambled”

Nick L. from Alten angrily slams the courtroom door behind him. The 41-year-old former driver has just been told he has to go to jail for two weeks and pay a fine of 500 euros. L. hit the railway viaduct with a piece of decoration from a fairground attraction above the N242 near Heerhugowaard. His driving license had already been revoked. “I should have thought more carefully.”

Without a lawyer, El stood in the courtroom in Alkmaar this morning. According to him, he did not appear. The courtroom is full of curious students who sometimes want to know how a police judge works. “Do you want a lawyer?” the judge asks. “I know I’m wrong, so what’s the point of a lawyer?”, L says guiltily. “let’s keep going.” On the way, L. Knew that his truck was over four meters high, but by lowering the loading floor of his truck, he fit just below the railway viaduct on the N242. “The road sign says four metres, but in reality it is always just ten centimeters higher. If you drive too slow, you will pass under, so I gambled.” debris On June 22, 2022, this prediction turned completely wrong on the way. truck, with a giant octopus holding a globe, HITS railway bridge. As a result, train traffic had to be temporarily stopped. After ProRail crews have established that the bridge is still safe, trains can run again. Some debris from the fairground ride also lands on the road. “Did you know it’s dangerous to traffic?” the judge asked. “Yes, the boss told me on the phone that I had to drive, but I didn’t intentionally. I immediately put my car aside.”

The octopus that hit the railway viaduct with its head – photo: Twitter @WIS_Albert

This isn’t the first time a truck has overturned clamp Drives over the railway viaduct in Heerhugowaard. The viaduct is a real nuisance for truck drivers who apparently cannot estimate their height properly. Two months before the accident with the fairground attraction, a truck with a chime Still bridge. The province of North Holland will investigate how traffic conditions there can be improved (see box at the bottom of the article). Driver’s license “This is an unsafe traffic situation”, L defended in court. “I’m not the only one.” However, the rescue was to no avail. The driver was driving the vehicle without a valid driving license. That was already seized in 2018. And this was not the first time he was caught without proper papers. He also drove with too much alcohol in traffic. “Repeatedly, Sir has been convicted repeatedly, but he doesn’t care,” said the public prosecutor, who thought the former driver deserved a sentence of six weeks under lock and key. sickness all over you According to the fair’s boss, Nick L., that’s why he keeps getting behind the wheel without a driver’s license. L says, “If you don’t drive and refuse, you get all kinds of diseases.” The judge eventually sentenced the man to two weeks in jail, and also to pay a fine of 500 euros. “You knew you weren’t allowed to drive and the truck was too high, but you did it anyway. It wasn’t even the first time. These are serious facts, it could have been much worse.” The railway viaduct over the N242 near Heerhugowaard is notorious for several accidents. This truck driver also made a big mistake about the height of his load in 2019

Video: Truck crashes into viaduct N242 – NH News

elevation portals Things often go wrong at the railway viaduct on the N242. The province of North Holland (road manager) and ProRail (railway manager) agree. So in early 2021, it was decided to set up the Elevation Portal. It is a red and white sleeper that hangs just below the height of the viaduct. Such elevated portals are placed right in front of a bridge or tunnel to warn drivers. But even after two years, no trace of the height portal has been found. Finally, the elevation portals were not built because there was not enough space next to the road. “You need a barrier-free zone,” says a spokesman for the province. “If someone makes a steering error, you shouldn’t be immediately on top of those portals. You should be able to drive a little bit over the edge.” Due to many accidents, research is being done again. Perhaps height portals can be placed if additional measures are taken. “You should think about crash barriers, for example,” says the spokesman. “We will know more about it in two months.”

read this also Alkmaar