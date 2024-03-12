Jaime Lozano: ‘Clubs will pay too much for Chaquito in the summer’

Jaime Lozano revealed that Santiago Jiménez will not stay long at Feyenoord, as he will attract interest from different clubs in the next transfer market.

jaime lozanocoach of mexican teamcommented that “there are few clubs who will pay that much for a forward”. santiago jimenez“For next summer,” after touring Europe to meet everyone considered for Mexican representative.

“He is a player who has progressed very quickly, as I think and what I feel and the little discussion that we had with the club is that Santiago will hardly stay at this club for much longer because some clubs There are those who will pay a lot and “they are very interested in him for next summer,” Lozano commented on the podcast “Mexicanos por el Mundo.”

juicy Turns out he knows santi jimenez “Since he was a kid,” because he was his father’s teammate at Cruz Azul and he explained that he is the most beloved Mexican in Europe “because he spends his time scoring with Feyenoord”.

Santiago Jiménez scored 21 goals in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. efe

“I met Santi at a very young age, in a tournament I played with ‘Chaco’ Jimenez. I knew him as a child, he is an outstanding person, he had to go through an important and difficult situation, which was obviously supposed to keep him away from football. He is someone who always takes advantage of opportunities, his mentality helps him better himself and explore new horizons,” said Jaime Lozano.

“He fell on his left leg Feyenoord, He has scored many goals, it was not difficult for him to adapt. I think you can say that he is the player they want most in their team, that’s obvious, because he spends his time scoring goals,” said the coach of the Mexican national team.

santi jimenez After ending a period without goals, the Netherlands is fighting for the scoring championship in the league, and since the winter break it has attracted the attention of many teams in Europe, with hopes that in the summer it will be able to leapfrog higher. For tough championships.