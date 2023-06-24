Jair Bolsonaro, Mark Zuckerberg, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney

Being prosecuted for questioning the election



jar bolsonaro

former president of brazil

The trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro has started in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. The lawsuit followed a July 2022 speech in which Bolsonaro said he wanted to “correct” errors in the e-voting system, without providing any evidence for his claims. He himself announced that he would send his cat to the trial. When he lost the election, there were protests and uproar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 8 this year. Other cases are also pending against him.

Elon wants to get into a cage fight with Musk



Mark Zuckerberg

boss of meta

Will the two most famous tech entrepreneurs be fighting each other in a cage fight soon? Meta will soon launch a Twitter-like social network for short text messages. Following messages like ‘Zak my 👅’, the Tesla founder announced on Thursday morning that he is ready for a cage fight. That challenge does not come easily. Zuckerberg is a big fan of martial arts, having already won medals in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and training for mixed martial arts fights. Their spokesperson told the technology website ledge I know he wants to fight.

too fast for brussels



Taylor Swift

american singer

It was known that Taylor Swift would not be visiting Brussels on her upcoming world tour. is now last news Also figured out why: He’s too loud for our capital. According to concert organizer Greenhouse Talent, the stage for Swift’s show had to be built in a smaller section of the field, which is not possible at King Bowdoin Stadium due to neighborhood noise. belgium Swifties So they depend on Paris, Amsterdam or London, the cities that ‘The Eras Tour’ will visit.

Haven’t run out of AI yet



Paul mccartney

ex beatle

The Beatles’ new song to be released later this year was not created by a computer. “It’s all real and we’re all playing it,” Paul McCartney clarified on Twitter, adding that there had been much “confusion and speculation” about the single, which was created with the help of AI to separate voices . The 81-year-old McCartney said, “We improved the existing recordings, a process that took several years.” He can’t say much about it right now. “We hope you enjoy this as much as we do. More news soon.”