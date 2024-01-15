Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway… Season 2 of this event features an XXL cast

After its big hit in 2023, season 2 of this Netflix series should arrive with a bigger cast, which will include Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

Everyone’s eyes are fixed on the arrival of the series. 3-Body problemwhich should resolve an error game of ThronesNetflix is ​​already thinking about a sequel. Because not everything has to revolve around Season 5 stranger things, which will undoubtedly leave a huge void for fans when the series ends. The platform is increasingly turning towards very big names, for example having Adam Sandler under its belt, especially in very promising spaceman The first opinion of which has come out.

This time, Red N is targeting the crème de la crème of Hollywood and seems unwilling to stop with his big hits. so, Netflix has reportedly renewed one of its best mini-series to be turned into an anthology series. And the platform will see big things with its XXL cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

Netflix even more terrible

it is deadline Who broadcast the news: merciless (Or beef What was originally a mini-series may eventually have a season 2 and become an anthology series. The first (and brilliant) season followed the adventures of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong after a car brawl that brought the consequences of a simple middle finger to its climax. merciless Has won three Golden Globes and five Emmy Awards, among many other awards.

But while we thought this co-production by Netflix and A24 would only last one season, its success has apparently given Lee Sung Jin ideas. According to deadline, the showrunners are already in the process of assembling the cast for the second season, and it’s looking promising. The story was to be based on the adventures of two couples, one young and the other slightly older. On the one hand, the revelations of Charles Melton (may december) and Kelly Spaeny (Priscilla) was contacted. On the other hand, it is Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway who will be at the center of discussion (those who have already answered) love and Other Drugs,

Can they match the first season?

What beautiful names. The first season gave pride of place to the talents of its actors, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, but also to the supporting roles of David Cho and Young Mazino, giving them ample room to express themselves freely. If merciless Becomes a compilation series, which is definitely very fashionable (after the renewal). true Detective For Season 5 and its success white lotusamong others), we validate immediately.

as usual deadlineProduction on the second season is expected to begin in late summer. In the meantime, we will go see civil war In French cinemas on April 17th to benefit from the talent of Cailee Spaenni.