Jake Gyllenhaal regrets this role that could have sunk his career

In 2010, Jake Gyllenhaal starred in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a big-screen adaptation of the beloved video game. A gigantic Disney production that should have enabled the actor to achieve even greater success. Unfortunately, the film, accused of whitewashing (the lead role is given to a white American rather than a person of Iranian origin), it was a pretty substantial flop, very poorly received by critics, and could very well have scuttled Gyllenhaal’s career.



In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in 2019, the actor recalled the difficult experience and did not deny that it was a misstep in his career. “I think this movie taught me a lot about one thing: you have to spend a lot of time thinking about the roles you choose and why you choose them.”, he said. The failure of Prince of Persia was therefore a blessing in disguise in the actor’s eyes.

“Sometimes you make a mistake and say to yourself, ‘It wasn’t good for me’ or ‘It didn’t suit me perfectly'”Gyllenhaal continued. “There are lots of roles like that. And lots of roles that work.”

Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time was a feature film designed by Disney to be the beginning of a great adventure franchise and follow in the footsteps of Pirates of the Caribbean. The film grossed just $336 million worldwide. It took the actor nearly a decade to return to acting in major productions with Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he plays the villain Mysterio. One of his “working” roles.

