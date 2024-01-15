Jake Paul stopped Ryan Borland via TKO in the first round

Jake Paul continued to gain boxing experience after defeating Ryan Borland in the first round, a fighter who entered the ring with 19 professional fights.

critic of jake paul They wanted me to fight real boxers. Now he has defeated two of them consecutively in the first round itself.

He youtuber he became a boxer and stopped Ryan Borland Technical glitch at 2:37 first round Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Paul landed a good jab early and strong right hands to the body. This set up a big combination that hurt Borland against the ropes. Then Paul chased him to the referee luis pabon Stopped the fight.

Round 1 for KO @jakepaul Watch #serranominke Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/dotlHSVf6t – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) 3 March 2024

Paul, who lives and trains here Puerto Rico, There was a crowd with him. His adopted nickname is “golden rooster” and came out dressed as roosters. Fans chanted “Rooster!” during the entrance and the first round.

Paul said in his post-fight interview, “I wanted it to be a little longer to give the fans more time.” “I’m so happy to be in Puerto Rico. You all show crazy love.”

Paul was coming off a first-round knockout of Andre August in December, a similar, though less experienced opponent to Borland. Paul defeated Borland 24–3.

“I think we have to take it a step further,” Paul said. “I’m ready for the big leagues. I’m getting stronger. This is my life now.”

When Paul was asked who he wanted to fight next, he said that he did not want to reveal anyone’s name. But he made an offer: Canelo Alvarez.

“Hey Canelo, stop ducking,” Paul said. “I know you want it. I represent Puerto Rico, you represent Mexico. So, it’s Puerto Rico versus Mexico.”

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) has won three in a row since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023. The Ohio native bounced back from that loss by defeating UFC veteran Nate Diaz via unanimous decision last August. Paul, 27, has wins over former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley (two, including one by knockout).

The 35-year-old Borland, California native (17-3) had his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Since the Diaz fight, Paul has turned to a more traditional boxing path in terms of opponents that will allow him to gain experience with a view to competing for a title one day.

Paul said, “If there’s a fight over money, I’ll take it, because they’re fun.” “Right now, I’m still on my way to fighting real fighters and raising the level of competition.”