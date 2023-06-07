Jake Shears’ Endless Dance Floor

On his second solo album, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears takes to the dance floor with soothing disco pop and mesmerizing electronics. Kylie Minogue and Jane Fonda dance together.

Jake Shears last man dancing mute

With his solo debut, Jake Shears channeling his love for glam rock, today the Scissor Sisters frontman jumps on the dance floor with a promise to last. This isn’t a cheap move after Dua Lipa and co, this is Shears’ natural habitat. The first half of the album sees him slide disco basses under soothing pop songs like ‘Do the Television’ and ‘Voices’, which is joined by Kylie Minogue.

The second part continues after midnight, the lights go down, the music makes you sweat. ‘8 Ball’ nods to French disco king Cerrone, ‘Devil Come Down the Dance Floor’ Grace Jones at her most fervent. Shears hits the Bee Gees with his falsetto on “Mess of Me,” and Jane Fonda makes a cameo in the joyous Italo disco of “Radio Eyes.” Big Freedia, who previously bounced Beyoncé, brings a dark side to the ‘Doz’ house. Like in a DJ set, the floor fillers flow into each other, due to which the intoxication increases. Escapism can be delicious on the dance floor.