Jakobsen Baloise takes a double hit at Tour of Belgium: “How much did I need this win for the Tour? You should ask Lefevre.

After Jasper Philipsen on day one, Fabio Jacobsen (26) also got his win at the Tour of Balois Belgium in the run-up to the Tour de France. After a few places of honor in recent weeks, it’s a satisfying win for the Dutchman, who now also holds the leading position. Not only for himself but also to show the team that they made the right choice by taking him to the Tour and not Belgian champion Tim Marlair.

Jacobsen easily won the sprint in Knok-Heist, although it should be noted that two of his biggest competitors, Philipson and Caleb Evan, crashed in the final kilometres. Jacobsen was spared bad luck and was perfectly piloted by his teammates to victory, his fourth of the season.

After a third place in the eleven-city round and a second place in the first stage of this Balois Belgium Tour, we can talk of a satisfying victory. “How much did I need this win? You’d have to ask Lefevre. But I think it’s always good to win. Not that I get nervous after those places of honor, but in the end I cycle and win. I’m not happy after my second place on Wednesday. But not disappointed either, because I know we’re working on a project for the Tour. And then you always have to keep the faith Is.”

Jacobsen to the Tour, Merlier stays at home

Is Jacobsen someone who needs such a win to go on tour with peace of mind, or is the Dutchman’s confidence good even without a win? “I think I’m pretty confident, but it’s always helpful to show your teammates and team management and everyone else that you can do it. Ultimately, as a runner, you’re judged on whether you benefit or not. .. So it can be said that the contract is structured in such a way that you get paid for winning the ride, so it is important for that as well.” (laughs)

Such a win can also help in implementing your tour selection. For months there was speculation as to who was in front the wolf Pack Will go for the trip: Jacobsen or Merlier. The Belgian himself said this week that he was going to the Vuelta, not the Tour. “I think those speculations are still going on,” Jacobsen says. “I think the best goes on this team. I have to keep myself healthy and whole. And then I believe I can start. But that doesn’t mean Tim shouldn’t make sure he Also fit. Because if he is the first reserve then he has to be ready for the tour as well.”