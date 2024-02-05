James Cameron already has ideas for ‘Avatar 6’ and ‘Avatar 7’

big picture James Cameron already has ideas for it

even if we don’t see avatar 5 At least until 2031, it looks like a billion-dollar franchise maker, James Cameron, he already has his sights set on an even more distant future. In an interview with People during the 51st Saturn Awards this weekend, the director and producer revealed those thoughts avatar 6 And avatar 7 are already spinning inside his head. Cameron suggested that when you’re thinking about an entire universe you can’t help but think of new stories.

Tea terminator 2 And titanic The director is currently working on its post-production avatar 3Which is expected to premiere in 2025. There’s definitely a lot of work to be done before a story can be considered avatar 6 And 7But Cameron acknowledged that, even if he had the stories, he might not be the one working on them:

“We’ve completely written film five, and I have ideas for films six and seven, although I’ll probably hand over the baton at that point. I mean, the death rate is increasing. But I mean, we’re enjoying what we’re doing. We are liking it. We get a chance to work with great people.”

Cameron told that he will keep working Avatar Because they don’t see any point in giving up an IP that people are extremely attached to. he cited star wars And star trek as inspiration, and the fact that george lucas And gene roddenberry As long as fans wanted to keep returning to them, they kept expanding their universe. The filmmaker also admitted that he knows Avatar There is a “young universe” and if you want something that remains a cultural landmark, “You have to put your whole heart and energy into it.,





This isn’t the first time that James Cameron has teased ‘Avatar 6’ and ‘Avatar 7’.

Cameron had already hinted at ideas in 2022 avatar 6 And avatar 7, That time, Avatar: Path of Water It hasn’t premiered yet, but they said so avatar 3 Even if the sequel fails, it will still be released because it was already filmed. However, to proceed with a fifth installment, Cameron stated that he would need to train a director as he would not be able to muster the “amount of energy” required for such an endeavor:I don’t care how smart you are as a director, you don’t know how to do this.,

Tea Avatar The franchise recently faced massive release date changes. The next three sequels were originally scheduled to premiere in 2024, 2026, and 2028, but Disney decided to push them back. avatar 3 Now it will premiere on December 19, 2025. avatar 4 Will not hit theaters before December 21, 2029 and avatar 5 Jake Sully will probably be eliminated (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (zoe saldana) story on December 19, 2031. Stay connected to Collider for updates.

