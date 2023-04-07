James Cameron Makes Documentary to Prove Jack and Rose Didn’t Fit in the Door in “Titanic”

Production should put an end to the controversy surrounding one of the most talked about scenes in the 1997 film

One of “Titanic’s” biggest controversies may be coming to an end. The director James Cameron revealed that he is producing a documentary to prove that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) did not fit the door in the 1997 film.

In an interview with Postmedia (via NME), the filmmaker spoke about the production, which will air on the American National Geographic in February – still without an expected arrival here.

“We’ve done a scientific study that will debunk this theory once and for all. We used a hypothermic expert and hired two people with the same body mass as Kate and Leo at the time, as well as reconstructing the door used in the recordings.“, commented Cameron.

“We placed sensors through their bodies, and placed them in ice water, testing to see if the two could have survived in several different ways. The answer was always the same: it was not possible. Only one could survive“, he completed.

Released in 1997, “Titanic” followed lovers Rose and Jack on the title ship, which famously sank in 1912. The film was a box-office hit, grossing $2.2 billion worldwide and winning 11 Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Direction for Cameron.

