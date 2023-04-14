James Corden crashes Kim Kardashian’s $1.2 million car

Television presenter James Corden had a scare while recording a frame of his program, he hit the Maybach S580 2022 from influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, whose model can reach the equivalent of R$ 1.2 million.

During the recording of the “Take a Break” segment of The Late Late Show, James Corden offers to be the guest’s personal assistant for an entire day and in this case it was Kim Kardashian’s turn. During the recording, Corden drove the businesswoman’s luxury car for an entire afternoon.

SEE TOO:

Kim Kardashian and James Corden

While leaving a convenience store, James Corden lightly crashed the socialite’s vehicle , which made her laugh while the presenter got quite nervous. After arriving at the garage of the businesswoman’s mansion, she joked with Corden, saying that the damage had been great, teasing her “driver” of the day.

, which made her laugh while the presenter got quite nervous. After arriving at the garage of the businesswoman’s mansion, she joked with Corden, saying that the damage had been great, teasing her “driver” of the day. Corden hurriedly got out of the car and, visibly nervous, checked the damage. Fortunately, he was reassured when he realized that it was all a joke by Kim and the car was intact.