James Gunn Confirms Margot Robbie Is In The DCU’s Plans; Check out!

James Gunn revealed on social media that actress Margot Robbie will be part of the DCU. Participation has no set date. Check out the director’s post below:

James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed to the press the First Chapter of DC Studios, with new films and series, of the new DCU (Universe of DC Comics). Check out the releases below and more details in a video revealed by James Gunn himself:

Creature Commandos: A seven-episode animated series, written by Gunn, is now in production. Originally a team of classic monsters assembled to fight the Nazis, this is a modern take on the concept. Voice actors have yet to be cast, but executives are looking for people who can voice the animated characters and also portray the live-action versions when the anti-heroes appear in movies and shows.

Waller: A spin-off from Gunn’s hit HBO Max series, peacemaker, Viola Davis will return as the ruthless and morally ambiguous head of a government task force. It is being written by Christal Henry (watchmen) and Jeremy Carver, the creator of the TV series Doom Patrol.

Superman: The Legacy : The Man of Steel movie that Gunn is writing and may direct, although no commitments have been made in that regard. Superman is the real kickoff for the duo’s DCU plans. The production will not be an origin story and will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truthful justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks kindness is old-fashioned. A release date of July 11, 2025 has been set.

lanterns: Greg Berlanti’s long-running Green Lanterns TV series was scrapped and the duo parted ways with longtime DC series stewards. In its place will be a new version of space cops with rings of power. The vision for this show is a lot like True Detective It will feature prominent Lantern heroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart and is one of the most important shows they have in development.

The Authority: a film based on a team of superheroes with rather extreme methods of protecting the planet that originated in the late 1990s under an influential imprint known as Wildstorm, helmed by artist and now DC’s head of publishing, Jim Lee. “One of the things about the DCU is that it’s not just a hero and villain story,” Gunn said. “Not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guys versus bad guys, giant things from the sky come and good guys win. There are white hats, black hats and gray hats.” Peter Safran stated in the ad.

paradise lost: Production is described as a Game of Thrones style drama set on the female island that is the birthplace of Wonder Woman, Themyscira, filled with political intrigue and conspiracies between power players. Takes place before the events of the movies of Wonder Woman.

The Brave and the Bold: This is Batman’s introduction to the DCU. We will see Bruce Wayne and also Damian Wayne. The film will be inspired by the now classic written by Grant Morrison, which introduced Batman to a son he never knew existed: a murderous teenager raised by assassins.

batman: Pattinson will continue to play the Dark Knight in at least one more film in the Matt Reeves-directed crime saga. That film, executives revealed, will be released on October 3, 2025 and is being titled The Batman Part II .

booster gold: an HBO Max series based on a unique, low-level hero created in 1986. Safran said of the series, “It’s about a loser from the future who uses basic technology from the future to return to the present and pretend to be a superhero .

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow: Taking cues from the recent miniseries written by Tom King, this film project promises to take a different look than most think about being Superman’s cousin. “We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents since he was a child, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a fragment of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and die. She died in gruesome ways for the first 14 years of her life and then came to Earth. She’s much more hardcore and not the Supergirl we’re used to.” Revealed Gunn.

Swamp monster: a horror film that promises to close the first part of the first chapter.

