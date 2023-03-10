James Gunn defends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after attacks: “Stop your racist presumptions!” – Movie news

Director came out in defense of Chukwudi Iwuji, the High Evolutionary of the MCU, on social media.

Despite already leading the new phase of DC in theaters, James Gunn still has one last engagement with Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. About to release the film in theaters, the director has already made great statements about the project that ends the irreverent trilogy of Casa das Ideias.

One of the novelties of the feature, in addition to the addition of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock to the narrative, is the arrival of Chukwudi Iwuji to the cast. The actor and director worked together on Peacemaker, a series starring John Cena for HBO Max. He will play none other than the High Evolutionary, one of the great villains of the publisher’s cosmic field.

His presence in the story is directly related to the drama of Rocket Raccoon, as he is responsible for the “creation” of the raccoon raccoon from his unbridled desire to create a special race of improved beings.

Once the artist’s casting was announced, Gunn celebrated the second job with the actor on social media. “Can’t wait for y’all to meet this guy,” the director posted. Despite the director’s joy, a portion of the audience was dissatisfied with the hiring of the associate actor of the Royal Shakespeare Company for this role.

“Damn…another white guy they turned into a black guy,” wrote one Instagram user, despite the character, in the comics, being mostly known for being purple and looking like an android. “Why couldn’t they just leave it white or whatever…choose a different minority? How about Asian or a Latino? (How many Latinos and Asians in the MCU? Like a total of 5??) Or make it Indigenous or something… because they don’t and won’t, it makes them ‘wokes’. Next time, a main character (hero/villain) will be trans or gay or non-binary (when in the comics they aren’t). Sad and pathetic. They are choosing based on race rather than acting and what is established.”

James Gunn wasted no time and countered the follower’s comment: “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a shit what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is so stop your racist assumptions about WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always the color purple.)”

Described as “narcissistic, sociopathic, but very charming” by the actor himself, the villain will be one of the great antagonists of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The feature, scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on May 4, marks the second release of Phase 5 of the MCU.

What is the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

In this production, the beloved group of misfits seeks to start a new life in Knowhere after the loss of Gamora. But new adventures and battles are to come. The film brings beloved characters back into action: Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Groot (Vin Diesel).