James Gunn Recalls How Disney’s President Came Back on His Fire from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 ~ Marvel Universe 616

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, director James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy spoke about the difficult times of the director’s 2018 firing, while also revealing that the decision never went down well with the former Walt Disney chairman. Disney Studios, Alan Horn, who was the one who decided to fire Gunn in 2018 before rehiring him in 2019.

Pom Klementieft shared how “We couldn’t imagine a third ‘Guardians’ directed by someone else… It didn’t make any sense. I mean, James changed my life. I’ll be grateful for him forever.”

Karen Gillan pointed out that the entire cast of Guardians talked “and formed a plan”. “We talked to each other as a cast … and we came up with a plan. We were all on the same page: we really didn’t want to do this without him,” she said.

This led to a group-wide statement supporting Gunn and his future endeavors despite the choice made by Disney. So what happened that the big decision was reversed? As Gunn puts it, “What happened was I got fired and I didn’t leave… Maybe if I left, it wouldn’t be on people’s minds. But the fans didn’t let it go. The press didn’t let it go. The cast didn’t let it go. . Made it hard to ignore”.

James Gunn went on to say that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was “on (his) side the whole time” and how he heard from others that Disney exec Alan Horn “was struggling with this, ethically”. The filmmaker noted that Horn “is a good man” and that he heard that the executive “couldn’t sleep at night” after this happened.

After months off, on March 15, 2019, Gunn was reinstated in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Not only that, but he got storytelling opportunities with rival DC Studios. Chris Pratt admitted that “it’s amazing how things work”. “Honestly, it’s wild the way things work… It was painful. But it takes a lot of wisdom to understand in that painful moment how something can be a blessing” he recalled.

With direction and screenplay by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

