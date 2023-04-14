James Gunn returns to talk about the possibility of a crossover between Marvel and DC in theaters ~ Marvel Universe 616

Speaking with Fandango during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, newly appointed DC Studios CEO James Gunn gave his thoughts on Marvel and DC potentially crossing their universes in a typical comic book event known as a Crossover, having now worked on both sides. Gunn noted how “there’s always the possibility” that could happen, but the focus now is on making each of the respective universes empowered:

“I think there’s always the possibility of that. I think that would be a fun thing for fans to see. But I think it’s just about grounding the Marvel and DC universes now and trying to make them as strong as possible.”

The head of DC Studios added how he is friends with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. He also explained how, while there is “some rivalry” between superhero companies, they both have the same goal of “encouraging the movie-going experience:”

“I think the crossover I like is that (Kevin Feige) and I are really close friends. So we talk all the time. I think the idea of ​​a rivalry between Marvel and DC, of ​​course, there’s always going to be some rivalry. But the What’s really important to me is that we encourage the movie-going experience. And the movie-going experience is something that survives in the big spectacle films today.”

Gunn noted how both sides making good superhero movies only bring more audiences to theaters and serve to benefit both sides:

“So if we’re really going to allow it to thrive, that means we want good movies to be made, and that’s going to happen with both Marvel and DC movies. And contrary to popular belief, a dollar to Marvel is not a dollar less. for DC, quite the opposite. You make good Marvel movies, you get people to theaters and they go to see more good DC movies. You make good DC movies, it takes them to the cinema and they will see good Marvel movies.

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket’s stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

