James Gunn thanks the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy for their support in the difficult times of his resignation ~ Marvel Universe 616

In an interview with Empire, James Gunn recalled his time being fired from directing the film under pressure from some people digging up his older tweets and described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as “much, much more exciting” due to the personal journeys of everyone involved in its production. See what he has to say:

Between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and its sequel, James Gunn was fired from Marvel Studios by Disney before being reinstated eight months later following a fan-led outcry, but more importantly, the cast. Gunn mentioned this time as a “journey… into the belly of the beast” and how his friends from the films “saved me (him):”

“We went through this journey where we entered the belly of the beast and I was cast out – and the people I gave my life in hiring saved me and brought me back into the fold. They pulled me into the lifeboat. And now we can finish it all together. So when they see this footage (at Comic-Con), they’re reminded of this whole emotional journey that we’ve all been on.”

Gunn described the aftermath of his dismissal as “difficult”, but he just wants to remember the good things like the day the actors came to simply cuddle him at home or ask him out:

“But the things I think about back then are the love I received from my family and friends. I think about how Zoë Saldaña and her husband came to cook me a meal the night after it happened. Like Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff came just to hang out with me, to be my friend.

James Gunn said that in addition to the story of the Trilogy, it is also a story of “this group of people who made each other’s careers” and how “none (of them) was a huge star” other than Zoë Saldaña:

“We have this other story, this group of people who made each other’s careers at the same time. We grew up together in that respect. None of us were big stars when we started. Zoë (Saldaña) was the biggest.”

With direction and screenplay by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

