James Rodriguez leaves Sao Paulo: coach Carpini confirms – International Football – Sports

Admin 39 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 48 Views

to close


to close

James Rodriguez and Thiago Carpini

James Rodriguez and Thiago Carpini

James Rodriguez and Thiago Carpini

The Colombian player asked for his contract to be terminated.

This Wednesday, São Paulo FC defeated Agua Santa 3-0 in the Paulista Tournament (Paulistao), and at the end of the match the coach Thiago Carpini He spoke to the press about his sixth games in charge of the Brazilian club, which included four wins and two draws.

(You may be interested in: James Rodriguez, the fall of a star: this is how his market value fell)

The coach confirmed this James Rodriguez asked to leave Sao PauloMaking official the version that ‘Globosporte’ published a few hours before the game.

Carpini regretted that he had not been able to direct James since his move to technical direction, and admitted that the decision was entirely made by the Colombian.

(Keep reading: James Rodriguez has a new boyfriend: An MLS team will pick him)

james rodriguez

“Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. The thing that bothered me a little was the load control we did in the preseason because of a little discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the national team. We started taking care of him so that he gets well as soon as possible. But (leaving) the athlete has his own interest. It is no longer my business,” said the Sao Paulo coach.

Carpini praised James: “Technically we know what it represents and represents for football. It would be unnecessary for me too.”

However, he added: “Let’s understand the processes. It was not a technical decision, it was not a club decision. “It was the athlete’s own decision.”

footballer editorial

more sports news

Download El Tiempo App

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

you have arrived content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to its fullest digital time Unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900/month for the first two months

We know you always like to stay informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the best current news.
  • Comment News that interests you.
  • Keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

(TagstoTranslate)James Rodriguez(T)São Paulo

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mbappé’s injury sparks wave of racism against Brasier in France

The stomp that Lilian Brasier gave to Kylian Mbappé In the 69th minute of the ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved