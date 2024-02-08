James Rodriguez leaves Sao Paulo: coach Carpini confirms – International Football – Sports

This Wednesday, São Paulo FC defeated Agua Santa 3-0 in the Paulista Tournament (Paulistao), and at the end of the match the coach Thiago Carpini He spoke to the press about his sixth games in charge of the Brazilian club, which included four wins and two draws.

The coach confirmed this James Rodriguez asked to leave Sao PauloMaking official the version that ‘Globosporte’ published a few hours before the game.

Carpini regretted that he had not been able to direct James since his move to technical direction, and admitted that the decision was entirely made by the Colombian.

“Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. The thing that bothered me a little was the load control we did in the preseason because of a little discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the national team. We started taking care of him so that he gets well as soon as possible. But (leaving) the athlete has his own interest. It is no longer my business,” said the Sao Paulo coach.

Carpini praised James: “Technically we know what it represents and represents for football. It would be unnecessary for me too.”

However, he added: “Let’s understand the processes. It was not a technical decision, it was not a club decision. “It was the athlete’s own decision.”

