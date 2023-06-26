Jamie Foxx against slaves in Django Unchained

A runaway slave and a bounty hunter enter Django Unchained against the plantation owners and slaves.

Django Unchained Revolves around Ghulam Django (Jamie Foxx). During a transport, he accidentally encounters the German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz).

Django Unchained

Schultz is looking for Django, as he is the only person who can tell him where the murdered Brittle brothers are. He frees Django to hunt down the men together.

Django – of course – wants something in return for Schultz’s help: his wife Broomhilda is still a slave, and he must free her.

After some detective work, Schultz and Django learn that Broomhilda works on the plantation of the infamous Calvin Candy (Leonardo DiCaprio). He’s known for his brutality, so it’s coming in Django Unchained There is still a lot of work to be done.

Quentin Tarantino

Django Unchained is a movie of pulp FictionDirector Quentin Tarantino and it shows. The film is full of brutal violence, but it also has room for Tarantino’s unique dialogue.

Add to this a bunch of top actors – for example, apart from Fox, Waltz and DiCaprio, Samuel L Jackson also has a pivotal role – and as a movie lover you will be impressed Django Unchained,