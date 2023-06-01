Jamie Foxx against slaves in Django Unchained

A runaway slave and a bounty hunter walk in Django Unchained against the plantation owners and slaves.

Django Unchained revolves around Das Django (Jamie Foxx). During a transport, he is suddenly ambushed by German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz).

Django Unchained

Schultz is looking for Django, as he is the only one who can tell him where the murdered Brittle brothers are. He frees Django to hunt the men together.

Django – of course – wants something in return for Schultz’s help: his wife Broomhilda is still a slave, and he must free her and do it.

After some detective work, Schultz and Django learn that Broomhilda works on the plantation of the infamous Calvin Candy (Leonardo DiCaprio). He’s known for his brutality, so it’s coming in Django Unchained There is still a lot of work to be done to accomplish this.

Quentin Tarantino

Django Unchained is the film of pulp FictionDirector Quentin Tarantino and it shows. The film is full of brutal violence, but also has room for Tarantino’s unique dialogue.

Add to this a set of top actors – for example, in addition to Foxx, Waltz and DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson also has a significant role – and you, as a movie lover, are hooked. Django Unchained,