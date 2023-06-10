Jan Baklants handsomely on fourteenth debut in toughest gravel race in the world

Jan Bakelants didn’t miss his start in the popular gravel scene. De Kempenaar finished the Unbound Gravel in 10h47, one of the oldest and toughest gravel races in the United States. Home rider Keegan Swenson who made it through the group of seven in a sprint (!!).

Rain and mud turned the 330 kilometer race into a veritable calvary with many casualties. After a mechanical failure with former winner Ted King carrying his bicycle in hand for over 10 kilometres, Thijs Zonneveld seriously injured his knee and the fight had to be stopped.

Baklants for his part ran an intelligent race. The ex-pro was first clocked in fourteenth place, eventually breaking into the top fifteen and finishing fourteenth after eleven hours of hard work.

Winner Keegan Swenson , © Unbound Gravel

Forty minutes earlier, Laurens Ten Dam tried to escape a sprint from a leading group of eight, but he was still caught. Spurting, well, so after a hard haul of over three hundred kilometres, American Keegan Swenson made it ahead of ex-pros Petr Vakoc (ex-Quick-Step) and Lachlan Morton. Svensson also won the Sea Otter Classic earlier this season and remains the leader in the 2023 Lifetime Grand Prix.