Jankos compares Yike and Bo after several months of competition

They say that comparisons are hateful, but sometimes there is no other. In traditional sports, it is common to see how both fans and experts in the sector compare professionals, above all because of the quality of their game. And in electronic sports the same trail is followed. We always come across those comparisons to Lee Sang-hyeok.”Faker«, the great legend of League of Legends whom everyone wants to match. However, no matter how many comparisons are made with him, no one has managed to come close to his shadow.

With the youngest or newcomers to a competition there are also small comparisons, especially with what we can expect from each other. During one of his last live shows, Marcin Jankowski «jankos» spoke about Martin Sundelin «yike» and Zhou Yang-Bo «Bo«. Both junglers have shown a high level, although it is a reality that the one from G2 Esports has completely dominated the competition.

﻿

What does Jankos think of Yike and Bo?

During one of his live shows, Jankos spoke about both players. The Pole is really impressed with the leap in quality that Yike has made since he came to the competition. «I think Yike is very good. I read this opinion on social networks and I think he is partly right: Yike is what people thought Bo was going to be. And I totally agree with that.«, were the words of Jankos as far as the G2 Esports jungler is concerned.

According to Jankos, Yike is very good mechanically. Although in many games he plays a lot for himself, the Team Heretics player points out that Yike plays very well the teamfights. «Sometimes he trolls a bit, but it’s normal, after all you can’t play perfect in every scenario that comes your way. However, Bo has not surprised me as much as I expected“, he concluded.

The LEC returns this Saturday March 25 with the last three best-of-one matches. Here the teams that will go to the group stage where the BO3 will start will be decided.

More in our section LoL News.