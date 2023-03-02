Jankos: “Fnatic, you never disappoint in entertaining”

See a streaming of jankos it is always an experience. No matter what he plays, the current Team Heretics jungler always leaves “pearls” to what is asked. These days, the topic of conversation, how could it be otherwise, has been the moment that Fnatic is going through, as well as all the threads or comments left by the players and people close to the orange team. Not to disappoint anyone, Jankos also joined this conversation and has commented on this.

Jankos: “It’s a good drama. I love it”

Jankos is known for always saying what he thinks, without mincing words, but always with the tone of irony and laughter that characterizes him. These days in streaming has been reading a Compilation thread about everything that has happened internally at Fnatic, as well as the changes they plan to make. The Polish player could not start with a better phrase for all this: «Oh my gosh, it’s a good drama. I love it. I feel like I’m watching a series that is full of emotion. You don’t know what’s going to happen next but you know it’s going to be fat«.

The Team Heretics jungler confirmed that Fnatic was one of the teams they beat at scrimsand although the difference in the winrate It wasn’t very high, it was still positive. This is consistent with the idea that things were not going really well for the orange team during training sessions throughout the year. But this does not end here.

Jankos reacted to the changes that will supposedly be made in Fnatic, with a new quintet in which they appear wunder -his former partner in G2 Esports- and rhuckz. As “spare parts”, they would arrive Oscarinin and Advienne. After reading the conclusions that Wunder does not want to play in the academy and would leave the organization and that Rhuckz will probably retire, he finished with a “Fnatic… You never disappoint in entertaining us«. We will still have to be vigilant to officially know the changes that can happen in the different teams of the LEC in this period.

