Jankos’ incredible numbers despite Team Heretics’ poor results

The first phase of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is about to reach its end. It will be this weekend when we live the last three best of one of the Spring Split 2023. While there are some teams that look down on the competition and have virtually secured a place in the next round, others will have to fight hard for it this weekend.

Among these organizations we find ourselves before a Team Heretics which has been quite disappointing. Although they were not considered to be one of the teams to finish at the top of the table, many did expect to see them around the middle. However, the start of this Spring Split 2023 has been disastrous to the point of being tied with excel sports, MAD lions and fnatic with two wins and four losses.

Jankos shows a great level in the Spring Split 2023

Far from the results, Marcin Jankowski «jankos»is demonstrating a unique level in the competition. He is currently positioned as one of the best junglers in the LEC and His stats prove it.. Jankos is placed first in his role in kills per game, damage percentage, damage per minute, gold difference at minute 15, just kills and participation in the first blood. On the other hand, the second is also placed in minions and gold per minuteas well as in participation in murders. Close all these statistics as the third jungler with the most assists in the LEC.

With all these numbers, it is clear to us that Jankos still has rope for a while. Despite the fact that the results are not with him, the Polish jungler has shown that he has a more than valid level for the LEC and many teams would like to have him among their ranks. Will Team Heretics make it to the best-of-three, or will they consequently sit out at the end of the first round?

