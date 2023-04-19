Jankos Talks G2 Esports at MSI 2023

This May 2 starts the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023). For the moment, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) already has its first classified. Is about G2 Esportschampion team Winter Split 2023. At the moment the samurai are ranked at play-in of the international event, although if they manage to win the Spring Split they will get a direct place to Bracket Stage.

We still have to wait until the end of the competition to meet the second place. There are several teams contending to lift the title and qualify, although there are some favorites. The clear candidate is team Vitality. The French team has had a good regular season and in the best of three they have been dominant from start to finish. In view of this, Marcin Jankowski «jankos» talked about the possible performance of these two teams at MSI 2023.

What opportunities would Team Vitality and G2 Esports have at MSI 2023 according to Jankos?

During one of his live shows, Jankos decided to answer questions from his viewers. And, of course, one of these doubts came in relation to the possible performance of G2 Esports in the MSI 2023. «I think G2 Esports and Team Vitality have a good chance to put in a more than decent showing at the tournament. But I’m not clear to what extent“said the Polish jungler.

According to him, they could reach the quarterfinals or semifinals, although he has his doubts. «The thing is right now JD Gaming, Gen.G, T1 and bilibili Gaming They are far superior to the rest of the world. There is the problemJankos finished.

At the moment we have to wait to see which team manages to qualify alongside G2 Esports. Apart from Team Vitality, the improvement of MAD Lions during these best of 3 It has been clear, so maybe we can have a reissue of the winter final. Will the lions be the ones to get the pass to MSI 2023?

