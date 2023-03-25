Photo: Photo: Hudson Renan Jão and Anitta surpass Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift in the Billboard list “Pilantra”

John It is Anita joined forces to release the single crook

which went viral thanks to the catchy chorus and challenging choreography.

However, after debuting in TOP 5 of Spotify Brazil

the track debuted at number two on Hot Trending Songs from the billboard

the weekly viral stop of the North American site, configuring a great achievement for the artists.





Pilantra is the first single from Jão after the success of the album Pirate (2021). The track that deals with that irresistible love and arrived accompanied by a cinematographic music video, full of twists and inspirations in the cinema of the 1960s

is rocked by a breathtaking performance.

The duo, in the music video, embarks on a universe of glamor and seduction, with faces and mouths, choreography and a very sharp ballet. The success is already such that the track debuted at number two on the weekly chart. Hot Trending Songs from the billboard

just behind Young, Dumb, Stupid



of NMIXX who tops the list.

O TOP 5 it’s composed by Taylor Swift with All of the Girls You Loved Before



(#3), Jimin with Set Me Free Pt. two (#4) and Lana Del Rey with The Grants (#5).

According to the billboard

this chart counts the tracks that went viral the most on the internet around the world in the last seven days.