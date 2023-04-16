Japan inaugurated a playground compatible with Pokémon GO

slow pokeundoubtedly became one of my favorite pokemon of the fans of the saga and Japanese video game. Being one of the first 150 specimens that knew how to accompany the young Ash Ketchum at the beginning of his adventures, he became a true icon.

Slowpoke has its theme park in Japan (Twitter @pokexperto)



It is because of that, in Japan, they decided to honor it through the creation of a theme playground which, moreover, is compatible with the well-known video game Pokémon GO. This is because, like the Chansey theme park, this new site It is part of the Pokémon Local Acts. It is estimated that, shortly, Geodude and Sandshrew will be the new honorees.

Opening the video game there will imply getting various benefits, such as a Slowpoke snapshot every day. The park is located in Ayagawa Town within Kagawa Prefecture.

