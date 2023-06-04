Japan seeks to boost birth rate with 23 billion euro aid package

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a package of support measures for young people and families on Thursday that is expected to boost the rapidly aging country’s declining birth rate. The plan will cost 23.3 billion euros over the next three years.

The package includes enhanced allowance for parents and financial support for antenatal care. It should be made easier for both parents to manage family life as well as work, for example by promoting flexible working hours and paternity leave.

Prime Minister Kishida said the aid measures were aimed at halting “the decline in the birth rate to unprecedented levels” and “increasing the incomes of young people and the baby boomers”. The birth rate should be increased “without asking the population to bear the heavy burden”.

In Japan, which has a population of 125 million, for years more people die than children are born. Fewer than 800,000 babies will be born in 2022, a new low since records began in 1899.

Prime Minister Kishida said the population crisis threatens to undermine Japanese society’s ability to function. The Recruit Works Institute, an independent think tank, published a study in March that said Japan could face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040.