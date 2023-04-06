Japanese indie game publisher PLAYISM is pleased to reveal that the highly anticipated Rusted Moss will launch on April 12. | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Osaka, Japan – March 30, 2023 – Japan’s oldest independent publisher PLAYISM is pleased to reveal that Rusted Moss will launch on Steam on April 12! PLAYISM is also excited to share the release date trailer for the highly anticipated action-packed Metroidvania Rusted Moss.

PLAYISM is also pleased to reveal all the songs on the Rusted Moss soundtrack. Experience the desolate landscapes and exciting battles of Rusted Moss in this 30-track OST, created by sunnydaze.

All fans of the Rusted Moss universe will also have the opportunity to be a part of the extraordinary universe. Dive into the development of Rusted Moss with its 127 detailed pages in this companion guide! Contains pages of concept art, behind-the-scenes stories, and developer commentary covering art, world-building, music, and development.

Developer comments and anecdotes are also scattered throughout the book. He learns about the thought process behind Rusted Moss’s abandoned game design decisions and concepts.

“We are very excited to finally announce the release date for Rusted Moss, and we apologize for the long wait we have put you through. With the extra time, the development team was able to polish and refine the game even further. We’re also releasing a content-packed companion guide that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development process, as well as the original soundtrack that will take you deep into the world of Rusted Moss. We hope you are as excited as we are!”said Shunji Mizutani, executive producer of PLAYISM.

Rusted Moss Soundtrack:https://store.steampowered.com/app/2287870/Rusted_Moss_Soundtrack/

Rusted Moss Art Book:https://store.steampowered.com/app/2287860/Rusted_Moss_Artbook/

Check out the amazing trailer for the new release date here: https://youtu.be/iteSJWwSaAg

Your journey will start here. Wishlist Rusty Moss on Steam now.

For more information on Rusted Moss, please visit www.rustedmossgame.com and be sure to follow PLAYISM on Facebook,Twitter, and YouTube. To get the latest updates, join the official Rusted Moss Discord server.

About PLAYISM

PLAYISM, the oldest independent publisher in Japan, is known for publishing popular indie games such as Gnosia, The Good Life, Idol Manager, Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight, Touhou Luna Nights, Fight Crab, Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- , the La-Mulan series, Bright Memory: Infinite and DEEEER Simulator, among other titles.

PLAYISM’s motto is “Bringing a different breed of indie gaming to the world.”

