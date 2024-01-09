Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga agrees with the Cubs

The Cubs have made their first impact this winter by agreeing to terms with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga pending a medical, sources told MLB Network correspondent John Paul Morosi on Tuesday night.
Chicago North hasn’t made any noise this offseason other than hiring Craig Counsell as their manager, but with Imanaga they have added a luxury starter to the rotation.
Imanaga was placed in the post system by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, giving him a chance to earn a major league opportunity after eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.
Although Imanaga hasn’t made as much of a splash as his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 30-year-old left-hander is an excellent pitcher in his own right and has the potential to be a potential second or third starter in the majors.
Using a four-pitch mixture including a fastball, splitter, slider, and curveball, Imanaga had a 3.18 ERA in 1,002.2 career innings in Japan.
Major League fans got a good look at Imanaga when he pitched for his country at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. After solid performances against South Korea in the group stage and against Italy in the quarterfinals, Imanaga started and won the deciding game against the United States. Team.
