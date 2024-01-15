Japanese women have become addicted to this exercise to get a flat stomach



Practice



































janire manzanas

Graduate in Marketing and expert in Digital Marketing. Editor of OK Diary. Specialist in curiosities, pets, consumption and the Christmas lottery.

















Yes you dream of flat stomachYou should know this exercise that has gone viral among Japanese women because of how simple it is and the great results it gives. Of course, there are no miraculous solutions, and it is essential to properly monitor your diet, exercise, and rest to maintain results over time.

have you heard about sakuma methodDeveloped by Kanichi Sakuma, it focuses on correcting back posture in everyday activities such as sleeping, working or walking. By focusing on improving posture, the Sakuma Method ensures that you can not only lose weight, but also tone your stomach, buttocks and thighs.

Sakuma Method for Japanese women seeking a flat stomach

The Sakuma Method, also known as Sakuma Full Body, is a program designed to tone body fibers, develop abdominal and Lose weight with just 5 minutes of exercise a day for two weeks,

This method has gained popularity among Japanese celebrities and models as well as people around the world due to its simplicity, accessibility, and effectiveness. Sakuma proposes a series of 5 exercises of 1 minute eachThe focus was on working the abdominal and torso muscles, with the aim of improving figure and accelerating basal metabolism.

To reduce obesity, it is important to correct bad posture habits.Because some muscles may be underdeveloped, leading to fat accumulation in areas such as the abdomen, arms or legs.

This technique teaches how to use the muscles of the torso correctly, Straighten the spine and keep the pelvis in optimal positionResulting in balanced muscle work and proper alignment of the joints that bear the most weight.

Practice

For strengthen abs and glutesStart lying face down with your hands folded behind your neck. Lift the upper body without lifting the stomach off the ground and at the same time lift the legs straight and tightly against each other while arching the back. Cross your ankles and push your feet out for 10 seconds. Perform 3 repetitions, resting between each.

For reduce waist circumference, Lie down and place your hands under your head. Bend your legs and bend your waist so that the palm of your hand fits between your lower back and the floor. Hold this position for 20 seconds, then pull your stomach in and squeeze your abs as you inhale. Release the air for 10 seconds, inhale and exhale for another 10 seconds. Repeat this process 3 times.

For tone thighs, Lie face down and cross your arms under your chin. Lift your legs, cross your ankles and bring them up, bending your knees as you separate your muscles from the floor. Hold the position for 6 seconds, rest and repeat 10 times. This exercise helps to realign the thighs and regain their optimal shape.

for one firm chest, Sit in a chair with your arms crossed and your feet hip-width apart. Grasp your elbows with your hands and place them apart on your knees, then raise your arms above your head without moving your torso. Stay in this posture for 6 seconds and repeat 10 times.

get good posture

For get good postureIt is important to follow these steps:

First, lie down with your hands behind your neck and your elbows extended. The chin should be close to the neck and the legs should be crossed at the ankles. From this position, simultaneously lift your legs and head up, holding them high for 10 seconds. Repeat this exercise 3 times. Then, do a similar exercise, but this time without crossing your legs, just press them against each other. Repeat this action 3 times, holding pressure for 10 seconds on each repetition. In the next step, bend your legs and cross them at the ankles so that your shins are perpendicular to your thighs. In this position, raise your legs for 10 seconds, repeat this action 3 times. Next, sit on a chair and lower your shoulders slightly below your head, keeping your back straight. While applying pressure to your hips, lift one leg and hold it high for 3 seconds, then alternate with the other leg. Repeat this exercise 10 times. Finally, stand on tiptoes, cross your fingers and extend your arms overhead, fully extended. Then, lower yourself into a squat, hold this position for 3 seconds and repeat the process 20 times.

The Sakuma Method recommends exercising daily for the first two weeks and then reducing it to three times a week starting from the third week. is it important Complement these exercises with a healthy and balanced diet, which involves eating three meals a day without skipping breakfast, which should be taken half an hour after waking up. This method can also help deal with headaches and muscle pain by keeping the core active.



















latest curiosities