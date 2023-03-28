Jason Momoa Addresses Aquaman’s Future at DC Studios

With speculation that he will take over the Lobo franchise, Jason Momoa was asked about Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom and the hero’s future at DC Studios.

“Peter (Safran) is my producer (on Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom), and is a dear friend. I’m sure Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. There is none greater than Aquaman! But also, I hope people are excited to see the new movie.”

declared to Total Film.

“It’s fun. I really like doing comedy. There are some really funny things with Patrick Wilson. I adore it. We had a lot of fun working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There are a lot of cool things happening in the story.”

It’s worth noting that Momoa doesn’t specifically say he’ll remain in the role.

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the rest of the world from irreversible devastation.

Aquaman 2: The Lost Empire will hit theaters on December 25th, with James Wan in the direction.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole KidmanIt is Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villainess Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Space Kidnap) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.