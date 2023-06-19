Jasper Dzeghère (22) makes a powerful comeback with three consecutive wins: “Proved I’m ready to be a professional” (Gistell)

Final year prom Jasper Dejegher brutally assaulted three times in one week. After his success in the final stage of the international Tour d’Eure-et-Loir, he also easily defeated the assembled opposition in the regional race in Oudenburg and the national interclub in Romsey. “I didn’t see this series coming.”

The Circus-Reuse-Technord all-rounder finished second in a fair race at Haring on his return. Confirmation took place on French roads. After third and fifth places, he was killed at Chartres, where ex-pro Alexis Gaugard, among others, had to believe it. “Six weeks after fracturing my wrist at the Tour of Brittany, I didn’t expect to be on the edge immediately. In the end I was only a second short of winning that second-category French stage race. It’s a bit sour, but with my stage win and the green jersey I had no reason to complain. In the uphill race I was able to use all my power. This kind of victory boosts the morale.

Even in Odenburg, where professionals Jens Debuschere and Julien Vermott made their presence felt, there was no measure on Jasper Dezeghère. He made it after an impressive solo run of over twenty kilometres. On Sunday at Romsey–Stevelot–Romsey he came out strong again and read the course perfectly. With ten kilometers to go, he went in search of the leading trio with another rider. The amalgamation took place at the start of the final kilometre. In the sprint he won by several lengths. Good for his fifth win. In the spring, Dezeghère had already won the Wim Hendrix Trophy in the Netherlands and the final stage of the Tour du Loir-et-Cher, a second-category French stage race.

“Of course I hope to extend my palms to strengthen my ambitions. A professional contract is and is my goal. During this I have proved that I am ready for professional. My transactions regularity. As a rider of the training team, I was also able to taste the professional event several times in the jersey of Intermarche-Circus-Vanti. That’s how I rode the Skaldprijs. An educational experience. So far I Have not received offers, not even from my own team, but I believe in it. I am strong enough to make the move next year”, Dezegher concluded.