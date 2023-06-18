Jasper Philipsen competes against his Tour competitors in the Tour of Balois Belgium: “I prefer to win the final stage”

Where classification guys prepare for the Tour de France in the Dauphiné or the Tour of Switzerland, most top sprinters warm up their legs at the Tour of Balois Belgium. Jasper Philipsen also tests the runner’s feet again in his own country. Although the Belgian from Alpesin-Dessinck learns that the next five days will also determine who goes to the Tour with a mental advantage.

Although Philipson proved to be more than just a sprinter in the spring – just think Paris-Roubaix – this Balois Belgian Tour for the Alpecin-Dessinck rider has been mainly dominated by bunch sprints. Fine-tuning the sprint train, gaining confidence and, if possible, giving the competition a mental tap: that’s what Philipson is all about.

“For me personally the focus this week will be on the sprint and not so much on the final classification. Considering the Tour, it is good to have everything ready. We are here at the start with the sprint train which is in principle goes to the Tour in form. Ramon Sinkeldam is here, Jonas Rickart is here and Mathieu van der Poel acts like a clown. Those are usually the men who will do that for me in the Tour. We have that in that area A really strong team and we have more luxury than last year.

last ride as a mental advantage

And the confidence and mental battle with the competition is good too, as last Sunday the Belgians held on to Evan and Jacobsen in an eleven-city round. “I think when you win, you always have a mental advantage. Although on Sunday it could be the opposite. But anyway, I am in a better position now.” When Phillipson was asked which ride he would like to choose this week, he was candid. “The final stage, which ends in Brussels. That arrival there gives a bit of a Champs-Élysées feel. It’s a nice ride with the most beautiful tributes, but it’s also the last mental advantage you gain against your direct competitors. Can do Something like this stays with us.

The fact that Philipson made an impression in the eleven-city round after the stages in Tenerife and La Plagne and immediately found the sprinter’s legs again satisfied him in any case. “After an internship it can be a little more or less. If you are not fully recovered yet, it may mean that your sprint is not quite complete yet. But at the end of the internship On days I slowed down a bit, so I recovered to a great extent. It’s a good thing that after so much climbing I found those fast feet again very quickly.

This week the sprints are therefore for Philipson, van der Poel will be the leading man in the general classification. “Mathieu has worked on his time trial a bit and the Ardennes stage suits him a bit better. I can testify that he is fine,” he added ham flame with a smile. “Who will win this Tour of Balois Belgium? Then I finally pick Mathieu.