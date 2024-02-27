Javier Aguirre and the Mexicans reach the Copa del Rey final

‘El Vasco’ returns to the Copa del Rey final after almost 20 years, and will look to join the tournament’s other Mexican champions

javier aguirre adds its second final copa del reywith the passage of Mallorca 5-4 in punishment After a one-goal draw at Real Sociedad. In 2005, ‘El Vasco’ reached the title match with Osasuna, although they lost in extra time against Betis.

Various Mexican football personalities, such as Miguel Layun and Javier Aguirre himself, have been close to this championship that others can be proud of, such as hugo sanchezRafael Marquez, Jonathan dos Santos, Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez.

‘Pentapicichi’ won his first cup title with Atlético de Madrid in the 1984/85 season. Four years later, Hugo Sánchez won the cup again, but now with Real Madrid, after winning the Grand Final, defeating Real Valladolid with a goal from Rafael Gordillo.

In turn, Rafael Marquez won copa del rey With the Barcelona jersey in the 2008/09 campaign, a historic season for the Catalan team when it became the first club to win all the titles played at national and international level.

Jonathan dos Santos also won the cup competition with the Barcelona team in the 2011/12 campaign. Giovanni’s younger brother did not even have minutes against Athletic Club, a team they defeated 3–0 in the Grand Final.

Miguel Layun was very close to winning King’s Cup in 2018 with Sevilla, but in the final played at the Wanda Metropolitano, Barcelona was much better than the Sevillian team. The Mexicans entered the final stages of the match.

In the case of Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez, both were part of the Betis squad in 2022, the year the green and white team was crowned champions. copa del rey, In that game, the opponent was Valencia and the match was decided in the penalty round, in which ‘El Principito’ participated with a goal from eleven stages.

javier aguirre He also touched the trophy when he coached Osasuna in 2005, but lost the final against Real Betis in extra time. After almost 20 years he is back, now with MajorcaAfter a cardiac semi-final against Real Sociedad.

own javier aguirre It is believed that the last copa del rey This was not among his projections for the current season, and despite criticism during the year MajorcaWill be able to dispute the title of the cup.

He Majorca are six points from the relegation places and will still be able to fight for the title in the current season copa del rey,