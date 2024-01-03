Jawairo Dilrosun expresses hesitation in signing with US: ‘I didn’t know much’

America Surprised at closure of transfer market Liga MX By availing the services of javeiro dilrosunA 25-year-old Dutch player who left the ranks Feyenoord Of Netherlands For the military in Mexican football.

in interview with TUDNThe European player admitted this at some point hesitated in coming in Aztec football because he didn’t know much about it Eagles And also because it is a country that is very far old continent, Ideas which he later put aside after doing his research.

“I don’t know much, of course I knew people, Because it is a famous logo but I did not know much about the club. the very first I was a little skeptical Because I’m European and travel from Mexico to North America It was very far from where I am. But when I talked to some teammates, some friends, who have played for this club in America or in Mexico, they told me that This is the biggest team of Mexico And when I got the opportunity to come, I had to do it.”

Javero Dilrosun Do you already feel the pressure that exists in America?

Although the forward has not yet made his debut with Azulcremas, he highlighted that he already feels Pressure who exercises like fans of a club AmericaAlthough he also highlighted support signals which they have received since their arrival Koopa Nest.

“On arrival Fwhat a great feeling it really isOh, also a lot of fans messaged me on Instagram and that gives me a positive feeling about the club. So it was a very good feeling and “I can’t wait to see them in the stadium.”

“Absolutely You feel pressure when people follow you, send you messages Telling you that this is the winningest club and to continue winning you have to adapt. But It’s positive for me that people believe in me so much And we have to show it on the field now.”

debut of javeiro dilrosun, who was a friend santiago jimenez In this FeyenoordIt could happen this weekend when Eagles visit home Lion As part of Matchday 6 of Liga MX’s Clausura 2024 tournament, as he already has his papers in order.