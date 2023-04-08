Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kardashian occupy the top of the list of the richest celebrities in the world

Every beginning of the year “Forbes” updates its ranking of the richest people in the world and, in all the lists, we see some celebrities in good positions.

According to the list released this year, Jay-Z is in 1,217th position, but occupies the first place of billionaire celebrities with a fortune valued at 2.5 billion dollars (about 12.6 billion reais). Beyoncé’s husband had a very large increase in his fortune, as in 2022 she was worth 1.4 billion dollars.

Rihanna is not far behind and occupies the 2002 position with her net worth estimated at 1.4 billion dollars, which indicates that the owner of the Fenty Beauty brand had a drop of around 300 million dollars in her accounts, compared to the year past.

In third place among the celebrities with the greatest fortunes comes Kim Kardashian, in the position of number 2,259 and with an estimated net worth of 1.2 billion dollars, approximately 6 billion reais. The star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was another one who had a drop in his fortune since, last year, “Forbes” indicated a value of about 700 million dollars more in his pocket.

Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, did not make the list this year after a series of controversies and the end of his contract with Adidas.

Currently, the list, which includes people from all over the world, has Bernard Arnault in first place, being the first time that a Frenchman occupies this position. Bernard is President and CEO of “LVMH”, the world’s largest luxury goods company.

Bernard remains in the lead after Elon Musk fell to second after the Twitter buyout sent Tesla shares crashing.