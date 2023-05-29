Jazz a Liege: Pianist Yaron Herman strong, Diana Krall disappoints

Sunday was the closing day of the International Jazz à Liege festival, which again this year, after more than thirty years, has once again proved to be one of the best festivals in a very wide area. In terms of programming, sometimes bold and experimental, sometimes leaning on old and established names. The Jazz à Liège Festival is an adventure, just like you want any festival to be.

There were two major concerts on the closing Sunday. First at the old Trocadero Theater for a concert by pianist Yaron Herman. Yaron, originally from Israel, has been working from France in recent years. Some even compare Herman to Keith Jarrett. Yaron Herman is a musician in every fiber of his being. He improvises and his albums are also adventurous, never boring, and bear testimony to a particularly great musicality. Yaron interprets folk music, but he also doesn’t turn a blind eye to his arrangements of songs by artists such as Britney Spears, whose hit ‘Toxic’ he re-recorded. He did the same with songs by The Police and Leonard Cohen.

The Trocadero Theater was packed when Yaron took the stage just after seven o’clock and sat down behind the grand piano. Zero star attraction with musician dressed in simple streetwear. For a moment we saw that concentration take over him before he suddenly broke into play. Beautiful music made on the spot. The music then touches a sonata-like composition, only to return to the minimalist melody without any transitions. Tasty and regularly surprising. Your ears perked up, and the audience sat down for it.

After half an hour, Harman briefly addressed the audience. Tonight’s music was created on the spot, although Yaron admitted that he was inspired by folk songs from his childhood in Israel and later by a prayer he remembered from his mother. Herman played for over an hour and the concert was not boring for a second. Charming and light-hearted, at times contemplative, the man clearly had everything in him. You didn’t just hear it in his music, you saw it in his body language behind the grand piano. He moved up and down on the tip of his piano stool, his back straightened, his forearms tense, then his back relaxed when his hands needed light playing. Fascinating to watch and listen to.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to hear the entire concert, as programming was too tight for the big final concert by Canadian Diana Krall and her band.

Krall played two blocks away at the beautiful Le Forum. Not only was she a star of world fame chosen to close the festival here on the stage of Le Forum, but her performance was also specifically intended to close the year in which Le Forum had existed for exactly one hundred years. .

Krall played with a small band. to support him on bass, guitar and drums, piano and his vocals. Le Forum sold out in last place. What stood out was the large number of amateur photographers who wanted to take pictures with their old smartphones for the first time in a long time. The glistening glow throughout the concert was intoxicating. Annoying and no photo will be successful. Krall remained quite calm about it. This was precisely the essence of his performance. She remained very calm the whole time. The performance had no structure, no tension and little inspiration. It was clear that the musicians were a little tired at the end of their six-week tour, and La Crèle himself didn’t even have his hair done up to his level. She was a little bored at her piano and the concerts were performed regularly.

Kroll barely made eye contact with the audience, and if she did, it was only during thunderous applause. He introduced the band every few minutes. At one point the performance even came to a standstill. Kroll said she didn’t know what else to play. Serious! Luckily, help came from the public, otherwise we would have had to wait another ten minutes for inspiration. Yes, of course she played beautiful songs like “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and Fitzgerald’s “Let’s Fall in Love,” but she didn’t quite reach the level we’re used to from Krall. The gimmick seemed to pass over a large section of the audience, as they clapped their hands.

Jazz à Liege couldn’t know better. You don’t book Kraal for such an unflattering performance. It will be some time before he is asked back.

Photos (c) Christophe de House