JD Gaming is the first Chinese team to come to MSI

The list of teams qualified for the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023, which will be held from May in London, is increasingly expanded as the various spring seasons end. While flirting like League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) or the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) had already sent a representative, the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) still had none confirmed until this past weekend. JD Gaming will attend MSI for the first time in its history by qualifying for the final of the Spring Split.

JD Gaming has secured its participation in the MSI after beating EDward Gaming 3-0 in the LPL playoffs. JDG made their debut in the knockout phase with a narrow 3-2 win over Bilibili Gaming, but later they had no problems against the most successful club in Chinese competition. Seo Jin-hyeok’s team “Kanavi” will play an MSI for the first time in its history since when they qualified, in the Spring Split of 2020, the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to competing for the first time in its history in an MSI, JD Gaming is currently competing for the third LPL champion title in its history. Having renewed both the midfielder and the shooter, JDG has finished the regular season as the leader with 13 wins and three losses. Participation in the tournament held in London will mean his third appearance on the international stage after having participated in the worlds of 2020 and 2021. The second place for the Mid-Season Invitational it will go to the winner of the match between EDward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming.

Ruler’s exciting message

see more

One of the changes that JD Gaming made during the last preseason was to replace Wang Jie.”Hope» by Park Jae-hyuk «Ruler«. Gen.G is one of the participants of the next MSI by proclaiming himself a two-time LCK champion after defeating T1 in the final. The shooter recently published a photo in an Instagram story in which he did a ‘two’ to indicate that his two clubs will win the championship in the same divided. Of all the players from the previous Gen.G roster, only Son Si-woo.”Lehends“, support from KT Rolster, will not be on MSI.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.