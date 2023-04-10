Jeanne Du Barry: see the trailer for the film that marks the return of Johnny Depp to theaters

Last week, the French distributor Le Pacte released the official trailer for Jeanne du Barry. The new film marks the return of Johnny Depp (from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) to theaters after a long and turbulent libel trial involving his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard (from Aquaman).

Directed by and starring French filmmaker and actress Maiwenn (from The Fifth Element), the drama is based on the story of Jeanne du Barry, the last mistress of King Louis XV at the Court of Versailles. Depp returns to the big screen in style, as he will play Louis XV, a monarch known for his countless mistresses and scandals.

Jeanne Du Barry will be released in France, where the film was produced, on May 16, 2023. Simultaneously, the production will be shown at the opening session of the 76th Edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Unfortunately, the feature film still does not have a release date in Brazil.

Check out the trailer for the new film below.

The 10 best war movies to watch on Star+

Synopsis by Jeanne DuBarry

“The life of Jeanne Bécu, who was born the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and rose at the court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.”

Cast of Jeanne DuBarry

In addition to Depp and Maïwenn in the lead roles, the cast of Jeanne Du Barry also has Melvil Poupaud (from The Young Lovers), Benjamin Lavernhe (from The Sense of Love), India Hair (from Upright) and Pascal Greggory (from Fidelity).





Advertising





…..

And you, what did you think of the Jeanne Du Barry trailer? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Dalíland: film about Salvador Dalí wins trailer with Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller