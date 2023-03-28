Jedis, zombies, modest games and graphics cards

We are about to say goodbye to March to enter the fourth month of the year. April comes loaded with news in the PC gaming space. From new games to hardware aiming to hit stores, there’s something for everyone, and today we’re taking a look at what you can expect in the next 30 days.

PC video game releases in April 2023

April is a month of contrasts. With huge names and smaller ones, there’s something for everyone. If you like big blockbusters, the two stars of these days are going to be Dead Island 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With radically different approaches to their action, they are the undoubted stars of April.

On the other hand, Meet Your Maker, by the creators of Dead by Daylight, will be the great option for those looking for a different way to play online. Do you want more strategy? Mojang has you covered! Minecraft Legends is the company’s commitment to RTS, and it looks very curious.

Don’t Forget Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

If it’s something more narrative you’re after, both Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened and Tron: Identity will grab your attention using two household names in pop culture. Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and Honkai: Star Rail can do the RPG fan delightalthough with very different approaches.


Finally, The Last Case of Benedict Fox and Bramble: The Mountain King are the kings of cool aesthetics and platforming. I tried the first one a few months ago, and it almost instantly convinced me to keep it in mind when launches on PC Game Pass.

develops

release date

Platform

Meet Your Maker

Behavior Interactive

April 4

Steam

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

Frogwares

April 11

Steam and Epic Games

Tron: Identity

Bithell Games

April 11

Steam

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Digital Sun Games

April 18th

Steam, Epic Games and GOG

Minecraft Legends

Mojang

April 18th

Steam and Game Pass

Dead Island 2

Dambuster Studios

April, the 21st

Epic Games

Honkai: Star Rail

miHoYo

April 26

Epic Games

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Plot Twist

April 27

Steam, Epic Games and Game Pass

Bramble: The Mountain King

Dimfrost Studio

April 27

Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

28th of April

Steam, Epic Games and EA

As you can see, despite the fact that it took a while for it to compile succulent titles, April is positioning itself as a good month. With few big releases, it does have variety to offer, and it can help us to enjoy more modest titles if we ignore Dead Island 2 and Jedi: Survivor.

The RTX 4070 could arrive in April

In the PC hardware landscape, we tend to say that it is more common to find out about things from leaks than from press releases. That leaves us with a strange environment in which many things are talked about for months before they are confirmed. In case of the RTX 4070 from NVIDIA is one of them, and many reliable sources place it in April. Of course, as always, being cautious when dealing with this statement is a good idea.

