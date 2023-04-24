According to two people familiar with the timeline of the investigation, Mr. The Shell investigation began in recent weeks. As the investigation continues, Mr. Shell continued her duties, holding pre-scheduled meetings with legislators in Washington and working on other matters. At the Washington White House Correspondents Association Dinner next Saturday, Mr. Schell planned to attend with his wife.

The investigation, conducted by an outside law firm, was not widely known at Comcast until its completion, according to three people familiar with the matter. Sir. Roberts and Mr. Cavanagh said this weekend that Mr. Calling executives who work directly with Shell, Mr. Tell them Shell is leaving and let them know about the sudden change in leadership.

While not the biggest movie studio in Hollywood, Universal Pictures is the most successful. Highlights for 2022 include “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: Rise of the Crew”. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opened the year as the highest-grossing animated film in the company’s history, achieving $900 million in worldwide ticket sales after three weekends in theaters.

Other highly anticipated films coming out this year include the tenth iteration of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, along with Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “Oppenheimer,” about the legendary nuclear physicist. The studio has also embarked on a flexible distribution strategy that uses a staggered release between major films across theaters and its streaming service, Peacock. Smaller titles like Jennifer Lopez-starring “Marry Me” and last year’s horror film “Firestarter” have simultaneous theatrical and streaming premieres.

The company’s theme parks have also been a bright spot, with increased attendance and visitor spending leading to record profits last year. The company plans to open theme parks in Las Vegas and Frisco, Texas, in the coming years.

The company is due to report quarterly earnings this week, which will be closely examined on a conference call.