Jena Malone reveals she was abused on ‘Hunger Games’ set

Actress Jena Malone (‘Antebellum’) has revealed she was sexually assaulted by someone she worked with on the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise. The revelation was made through a post on her Instagram.

The publication was accompanied by a photo from 2014, in which the actress appears in a field in the French countryside. However, the beauty of the image is contrasted with the content of the caption, in which Malone narrates what happened, without going into too much detail.

“We were filming on a beautiful property in a field in France and I asked the driver to drop me off in this field so I could cry and capture this moment,” she wrote.

“Although this time in Paris was extremely difficult for me, I was going through a difficult breakup and I was also sexually assaulted by someone I worked with, I was so filled with gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this incredible role I played,” she continued.

Malone played Johanna Mason, a character introduced in the second film in the franchise, ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ (2013), and who remained in the plot until its outcome in ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The Finale’ (2015). She is a former champion of the ‘Hunger Games’ competition who ends up helping the rebellion led by Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

The actress also said that balancing her gratitude for being part of ‘The Hunger Games’ with the difficulty of dealing with the trauma has been a “turbulent mix of emotions that I am just now learning to deal with”.

“I wish this wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me, but there’s the real wildness of life I guess. How to balance chaos with beauty,” she said.

Malone reveals that she learned to “make peace with the person who violated her” and to “make peace with myself”, but that talking about her time in ‘The Hunger Games’ has been “difficult … without feeling the clarity of this moment in time , but I’m ready to overcome it and regain the joy and success I felt”.

In the end, she shared her love and support for other survivors of sexual assault. “Much love to you survivors,” she wrote. “The process is so slow and non-linear. I want to say I’m here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open up uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please message me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

Jena Malone will next be seen in the film ‘Rebel Moon’, a new production by filmmaker Zack Snyder, with whom she had already worked on ‘Sucker Punch: Surreal World’ (2011) and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) ). The film debuts in December on Netflix.