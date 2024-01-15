Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her character

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice…Beetlejuice. The magic worked for fans of Tim Burton and the character played by Michael Keaton. Set 36 years after the first film, a sequel follows the adventures of the “Bio-Exorcist”. always led by fatherEdward Scissorhands and of sleepy Hollow, this new project is as mysterious as it is anticipated. For now, Warner Bros. has contented itself with a poster and an official title, this second opus being called beetlejuicebeetlejuice With reference to the manner in which he is invited to take part in the action. A wise choice, which could also open the door to a sequel, but let’s not put the cart before the horse, the public still needs to discover the magic that is still working after so many years.

A recent interview with actress Jenna Ortega suggests that a new crush may be on the horizon. in front of Vanity Fairrevelation of Wednesday A little more has been revealed about his character on Netflix. As we already knew, the American will play the daughter of Lydia Dietz (Winona Ryder). she adds :

“He’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you might think. The relationship between my characters Lydia and Astrid is very important. This is also very strange, because this exercise requires a lot of capturing and reconstructing what has happened in the character’s life. I think it’s going to be great for anyone who loves the character and can’t wait to see him again.”

new teenage crisis

The entire point of the first film is based on the break between Lydia and her parents that occurs when the Maitlands arrive home. While she feels more and more distant from her father and her stepmother, the teenager finds a substitute family in Adam and Barbara, as well as a way to drive those closest to her crazy. For him, it is also about overcoming his existential crisis and rediscovering the taste of life.

From now on, Lydia will find herself on the other side of the mirror and will have to face a stubborn teenager herself, who is completely built in opposition to her. “Every child who becomes a teenager wants freedom from his parents. I don’t wear pink, I’m not a cheerleader, but I do defy my mother’s past a bit. We argue a lot.”

The actress also briefly talked about the atmosphere on the set for the much-awaited meeting. “I remember there was a strange atmosphere last week. For many of the cast members traveling to Vermont, it was strange to be a part of such an emotional moment, to see that house again, to be together and to call each other by the same names again.

discover beetlejuicebeetlejuicehas been appointed for 11 September 2024, We can expect the first photos to be revealed in the coming weeks.