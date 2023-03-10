Jenna Ortega detonated Wandinha once again: Check out other actors who also love to complain about the film or series that made them famous – Film News

Wandinha’s actress should have a conversation with HR very soon thanks to her acidic comments – but nothing her precursors haven’t done either.

Wandinha premiered three months ago on Netflix and, despite having gained many fans, it also has a share of haters – Jenna Ortega being the biggest of them. The protagonist actress has already complained about her viral dance on Tiktok to the sound of “Bloody Mary”, by Lady Gaga, lines from the series that, according to her, do not make sense, and even stated that she is not proud of this role. In one of her most recent statements, she went so far as to say that she doesn’t want to be recognized just for her work on the Netflix series.

And everything is fine! She’s not the first and won’t be the last actress to complain about a role that greatly expanded her career. Including the I love cinema brought some other celebrities who are the terror of the producers who chose them as a highlight in their films and series.

Robert Pattinson

Imagine not starting the list with Robert Pattinson, our eternal scintillating vampire Edward Cullen who, for many years, dedicated himself to deceiving Twilight — it would be possible to make a compilation with just his statements. The actor has already complained about the delivery of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), the age difference between the protagonists, the lack of sense in the plot and even showed a certain relief for the end of the saga, saying that the only thing he took away from the set , after the recordings, it was dignity itself.

Twilight: All the times the cast themselves criticized the franchise

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson became known worldwide for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, but she claims she was misled by the script. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine in June 2022, the actress says that the material initially presented was changed after the departure of Charlie Hunnam, who would play her romantic partner Christian Grey. The role was later taken by Jamie Dornan, and that changed everything.

Thus, the film became something “psychotic” – her words. Including, the star even said that no one would have played the protagonist Anastasia Steele if she had known how the film would be, that the protagonist’s monologues were “cheesy” and also found the sex scenes unpleasant.

megan fox

Megan Fox’s story is a little more serious, because she even got fired. It all started in 2009, when the actress told Wonderland magazine that Transformers franchise director Michael Bay was terrible to work with and compared him to Hitler.

He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane and infamous reputation as a madman. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he’s a nightmare to work with, but when you take him off set, and he’s not in director mode, I really like his personality because he’s so awkward, he doesn’t have any social skills.

Obviously, the comparison didn’t go well at all and the actress was fired – leaving to be part of the next three films in the franchise. In 2011, Michael Bay said that the decision to drop her was not his, but Steven Spielberg, who was an executive producer on Transformers.