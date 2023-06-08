Jenna Ortega Did Something Crazy To A Flight Attendant: “It’s Because Of You”



Jenna Ortega from Scream VI became known to the general public through the popular Netflix series Wednesday, And while she was in doubt whether she should pick up this series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she says: “When I started I didn’t know anyone in the film industry. So I was only allowed to do commercials and then television. Film roles came hard to come by.”

it felt weird

she explains: “It felt weird and like a step back to play Wednesday. On the other hand, I already said as a kid that I thought she would be great to play. And the fact that she’s of Latin descent Anyone can play that, it’s cool.”

If it is recognized, it is sometimes difficult. She says: “It’s kind of weird when I sleep on a plane and wake up with notes stuck on my screen and things like that.”

the hostess leaves

She says with a smile: “Yesterday a flight attendant untied her bun at the end of the flight. She had her hair in two ponytails and was wearing bangs. And she says, ‘Look, I did that because of you’.”

