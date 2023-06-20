Jenna Ortega herself discusses striking fan theories from ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega Personally Addresses Some Cool Fan Theories From ‘Wednesday’

It is striking that the essential fan theories discussed clearly contain a kernel of truth.

Tyler and the Hyde Monster?

At the end of the first season, we saw Tyler being taken away in handcuffs by the police, but in the police car he slowly transforms into Hyde’s monster?

joseph crackstone ring

At the end of the first season, Crackstone’s ring falls from his hand, it is impossible to see whether someone takes it or not, but fan theories suggest that the ring has immense powers and someone may use it to harm Wednesday. Can do.

Death of Larissa Weems?

School principal Larissa Weems has passed away. however? There is a theory that it is not. At the beginning of the series, Larch has one eye color, but this changes towards the end of the season. The hypothesis is that Weems actually became Lurch to be closer to the Addams family.

Is there really some truth to these theories that have been discussed so vehemently by the actors themselves? we’ll have to wait for the second season of Wednesday,

Watch the series on Netflix.