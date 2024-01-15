Jenna Ortega promises action and horror in the rest of the Netflix series

For the next season of the little Netflix phenomenon WednesdayHeadliner Jenna Ortega promises action, horror and change.

For those who have already forgotten the extent of the success of the Netflix revival of Wednesday Addams, the series quite easily topped the platform’s weekly rankings for six weeks, notably with over 1 billion hours of viewing. . An extremely respectable figure who specifically allowed this True/False return to the screen of Tim Burton to overtake Indestructible stranger thingsimpose oneself Most viewed English series in the catalogue.

Seeing such success, Red An could only rub his hands, and so he hurried to renovate his small Wednesday For the second season. Yet it would appear that its lead actress would be very pleased, This next part of the episode promises to be a little different from its previous episodes,

of horror and fresh water

had already accepted regrets over the massive success of Wednesday On Netflix, Jenna Ortega has since attempted to expose the series’ weak points to anyone who will listen. So it is a great privilege to be given this opportunity to be interviewed Diversity The actress had announced this in June 2023 Wednesday Now we will take a different path, Highlighting the sinister side of her story to the detriment of romance. Which many people considered more than dispensable. This topic was again questioned by I! Online On the Emmy Awards red carpet, Ortega had plenty of time to confirm her excitement:

“The show definitely leans more towards horror. It’s really exciting, even though Wednesday definitely needs a little bit of a story, that never really changes, and I think that’s a wonderful quality.” There are (…). There are very, very good lines, and the whole thing has got dimension; there’s a lot of action, for example. Each episode feels a little bit like it’s a movie, which is great.”

intention in the writing room

Now we have to hope that the young woman is being honest and hasn’t been encouraged by Netflix to string together a few key words to guarantee public excitement. Given their general frankness, the balance tilts toward hoping for a nice surprise, but you never know. Initially planned for release in 2024, the project was delayed due to the writers’ strike, So it should invest in the Netflix catalog until 2025.