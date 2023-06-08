Jenna Ortega replaces romance with horror in new ‘Wednesdays’ season

The protagonist will become more involved in character development.

Ortega will also begin serving as the series’ producer next season, and she already has some plans when it comes to her character. In any case, it will be markedly different from the first season.

no love partner

In an interview with actress Elle Fanning, Ortega says that Wednesday’s romance will be absent in the next season. In the first season, she had a relationship with Tyler Halpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hines White).

But also, according to Ortega, the first season was very light-hearted. Together with the producers, she has decided that the upcoming season will feature more horror elements, as it will be better for the character.

ortega rolls up his sleeve

Because the character is so loved by so many fans, Ortega wanted to do his best to honor the character as much as possible. She says that she is the kind of actress who likes to know more about the character than any other actress.

Jenna Ortega opens up about the “natural progression” that led her to become a producer #WednesdayThe second season of https://t.co/MqDrkNvX1E pic.twitter.com/hpugUwLaz8 — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2023

In preparation for the second season, she wanted to be on top of things and have everything ready. She wanted to see all the costumes, rate the new characters, read through the script, and the producers were more than willing to give her the part.

no mannequin

He is very happy with his new role. Often when he only had to read the script, Ortega felt like a mannequin. For him, the best experience on the set was when he had a little more control over himself.

Overall, it promises a lot for the second season. watch all the episodes till then Wednesday on netflix.