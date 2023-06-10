Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Deliberately Rejected Christina Ricci’s Advice For ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega is a big fan of her ‘Wednesday’ predecessor Christina Ricci, but didn’t want to ask her for advice.

In a new interview for Variety actors on the cast Wednesdayseries actresses Ortega and Elle Fanning Great To talk to each other, about their career paths and the difficulties they have faced.

perfect wednesday

at one point they discuss Ortega Wednesday-Experience. Jenna recalls how uncomfortable it was for her to follow in Christina Ricci’s footsteps. The actress initially felt awkward about her “Good dressing” as the character of Rikki.

Ortega admits that Ricci “Perfect Wednesday” for her, and she was very impressed with what he did with the character when she was only 11 years old. But she certainly didn’t want to ask Ricki for advice or input.

own version

The reason the actress refused to listen to her predecessor’s thoughts on the character was that she wanted to create her own modern version of Wednesday. It was important to Ortega not to copy Ricci’s Wednesday verbatim.

Given the immense popularity of the series, we can say that Ortega has managed to make Wednesday his own. The character has kept up with the times and has combined both new elements and nostalgic details. Wednesday Can be seen on Netflix.